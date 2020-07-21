All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive

12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive, Harris County, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. This updated home, located in a cul-de-sac lacks for nothing other than for you add your personal touches. You will love the open concept floor plan which flows seamlessly to the dining room and kitchen making it ideal for day to day activities, or when entertaining! The sun filled kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package and cabinets painted in a classic ivory color. You will easily be able to serve your delicious home cooked meals in the dining area or outdoors, in the privacy of your fenced backyard. The other renovations to this home include professionally installed flooring, neutral painted interior, and exterior walls for a fresh new look! To make this home even better it is also pet friendly and in move in ready condition so apply online at www.msrenewal.com! 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive, in Houston, is the perfect address to call home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive have any available units?
12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park
Houston, TX 77081
Driscoll Place
1303 Gears Rd
Houston, TX 77067
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Lakeview Estates
1699 Romano Park Ln W
Houston, TX 77090
Abbey at Willowbrook
8330 Willow Place Dr S
Houston, TX 77070
Abbey at Briargrove Park, The
1202 Seagler Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Costa Ibiza
17217 Hafer Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine