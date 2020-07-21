Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. This updated home, located in a cul-de-sac lacks for nothing other than for you add your personal touches. You will love the open concept floor plan which flows seamlessly to the dining room and kitchen making it ideal for day to day activities, or when entertaining! The sun filled kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package and cabinets painted in a classic ivory color. You will easily be able to serve your delicious home cooked meals in the dining area or outdoors, in the privacy of your fenced backyard. The other renovations to this home include professionally installed flooring, neutral painted interior, and exterior walls for a fresh new look! To make this home even better it is also pet friendly and in move in ready condition so apply online at www.msrenewal.com! 12531 Roxdale Ridge Drive, in Houston, is the perfect address to call home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.