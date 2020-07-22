12503 Maxwell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking hot tub pet friendly

Located in in the heart of West Cypress, this large home with 3 XL bedrooms and 2.5 baths sits on almost an acre of wooded land! No backyard neighbors, plenty of parking - it has a half circle drive in the front for extra parking and lots of trees for shade! There's a wood burning fireplace in the main living area with French doors that lead out to the back patio, the master is on the same floor and features a spa tub, separate shower and his & her sinks. The secondary bedrooms are on the second floor and are XL with grand closet space! Extra storage space, w/d & lawncare included! Will not last long! *No deposit plan available *Pets are welcomed *10/mo filter fee included in rent and delivered every quarter!