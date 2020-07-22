All apartments in Harris County
12503 Maxwell Road
12503 Maxwell Road

12503 Maxwell Road · No Longer Available
12503 Maxwell Road, Harris County, TX 77429

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
fireplace
extra storage
parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Located in in the heart of West Cypress, this large home with 3 XL bedrooms and 2.5 baths sits on almost an acre of wooded land! No backyard neighbors, plenty of parking - it has a half circle drive in the front for extra parking and lots of trees for shade! There's a wood burning fireplace in the main living area with French doors that lead out to the back patio, the master is on the same floor and features a spa tub, separate shower and his & her sinks. The secondary bedrooms are on the second floor and are XL with grand closet space! Extra storage space, w/d & lawncare included! Will not last long! *No deposit plan available *Pets are welcomed *10/mo filter fee included in rent and delivered every quarter!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 12503 Maxwell Road have any available units?
12503 Maxwell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12503 Maxwell Road have?
Some of 12503 Maxwell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12503 Maxwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
12503 Maxwell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12503 Maxwell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12503 Maxwell Road is pet friendly.
Does 12503 Maxwell Road offer parking?
Yes, 12503 Maxwell Road offers parking.
Does 12503 Maxwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12503 Maxwell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12503 Maxwell Road have a pool?
No, 12503 Maxwell Road does not have a pool.
Does 12503 Maxwell Road have accessible units?
No, 12503 Maxwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12503 Maxwell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12503 Maxwell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12503 Maxwell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12503 Maxwell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
