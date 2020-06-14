/
1 bedroom apartments
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
12 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
611 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2100 sqft
*Currently in full remodel, available 1 May, possibly sooner* https://youtu.be/bQMSJZh6CWA We pre-Screening four roommates wanting a single bedroom (will consider couples).
Results within 5 miles of Harker Heights
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
722 sqft
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 01:16pm
7 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
632 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
708 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
11 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
540 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
600 Attas Ave
600 Attas Avenue, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
505 sqft
Beautiful Apartments - 600 Attas Ave - This beautiful newly remodeled apartment is must see! Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with fenced communal backyard.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Castle Heights
1 Unit Available
1411 Duncan Ave
1411 Duncan Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
845 sqft
1411 Duncan Ave Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON - WATER INCLUDED! - This cozy home has 1 bedroom and 1 bath, and with rent as low as $525 this home will definitely not last.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1808 North 8th Street - C
1808 North 8th Street, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$395
440 sqft
Twin Apartments in Killeen, TX is ready for you to move in. Located at 1808 N. 8th St. in Killeen, this community has much to offer its residents. Schedule a time to check out the current floorplan options.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1217 North 8th Street - G
1217 North 8th Street, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$495
440 sqft
This apartment is ready for on June 1 2020. This is a beautiful 1 bdrm / 1 bath with no wasted space. Every unit has been renovated and its ready for immediate move-in. Utilities are included ( **with limitations). Call today for showing .
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1012 Wells Circle - 3
1012 Wells Cir, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$460
528 sqft
TWO WEEKS FREE WITH A ONE YEAR LEASE! WATER PAID - ONE BEDROOM - ONE BATH
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
317 W Dean Ave - 28
317 West Dean Avenue, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
539 sqft
This apartment is one of our larger 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments! It has a spacious living room, oversized bedroom with 2 walk-in closets! The kitchen has a dishwasher, oven and full-sized refrigerator.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Del Rey
317 W Dean Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$495
539 sqft
Great Apartment! Tons of Space! This one bedroom is a must see....you'll love all the room in this apartment. Central Air & Heat. We pay the water, sewer and trash. Spacious floorplan and walk in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3207 Grider Circle Circle
3207 Grider Circle, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
Some apartments have small yard. Active Soldiers, Seniors 55*+ on SSI and VA with a 1,000$ income- no Deposit:)! Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Hall St Street
1015 Hall Avenue, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
500 sqft
one and 2 bedroom available On the one br - Active Soldiers, Seniors 55*+ on SSI and VA with a 1,000$ income- no Deposit:)! Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
307 Bryce E 307 E Bryce Avenue
307 East Bryce Avenue, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$400
500 sqft
If you sign a yr lease: $0 deposit for soldiers / seniors ! total move in $360. This promotion will end soon so hurry up! rent INCLUDES water and trash (~$50 savings for you) and it is $360$-385 a month if you sign a year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Harker Heights
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).
