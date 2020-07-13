/
21 Apartments under $800 for rent in Haltom City, TX
1 of 30
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
21 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$723
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$797
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Results within 5 miles of Haltom City
1 of 23
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
8 Units Available
Ryanwood
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chaparral Apartments! We are glad to announce that we are under new ownership and will offer stylishly upgraded apartment homes. Our community is in the Ryanwood area in Fort Worth, Texas.
1 of 16
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
Woodhaven
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$711
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
897 sqft
Walking distance to Woodhaven Country Club and close to shops and restaurants. Spacious units feature modern fixtures and stylish design. Located near Interstate 30 and many of the town's largest employers.
1 of 8
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
14 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$730
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1020 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature a variety of floor plans, spacious living rooms and fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, laundry facilities and manicured grounds.
1 of 35
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
15 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
990 sqft
Luxurious homes with brushed nickel hardware, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Community has pools, laundry care centers and online payment options. Located just off of I-30, so convenient for commuters.
1 of 20
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
6 Units Available
Eastern Hills
Asher
807 The Heights Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering floor plans suited for students, families, or a small family, this complex offers amenities like resort-style swimming pool, picnic and grilling area, and business center on site.
1 of 8
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
30 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
1 of 22
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Northwood
4301 Weber St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$758
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore Northwood Apartments today and find your next place to call home. We offer a gated, pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX.
1 of 12
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
8 Units Available
Harmony Hills
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
1 of 67
1 of 67
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Woodhaven
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
983 sqft
Welcome home to Taylor Commons where quality meets comfort in Fort Worth, Texas. Our alluring apartment home community is located in a prime area near interstates and local highways for ease of commuting.
1 of 49
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
12 Units Available
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
864 sqft
Perfectly situated in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Harris Gardens is easily accessible to Interstate 30.
Results within 10 miles of Haltom City
1 of 35
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Shady Oaks Manor
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$750
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
1 of 15
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
$985
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to SH-183 and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Apartments feature white appliances, walk-in closets and pool views. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a courtyard with BBQ grills. On-site management and maintenance.
1 of 25
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
77 Units Available
Oakridge Terrace
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
1 of 38
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
948 sqft
Cottages at Bedford Apartments offers a combination of Comfort, Style, and Convenience! The Cottages at Bedford is located at 2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021.
1 of 16
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
23 Units Available
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
759 sqft
Escape the hustle and bustle of the daily grind at Crest Oasis. Our efficiency, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes feature free expanded-basic cable services, large patios, and balconies with storage.
1 of 12
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
34 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
1 of 7
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
6 Units Available
Far Greater Northside
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$746
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$976
980 sqft
Come home to Marine Park Apartments in Fort Worth, TX, a gated and pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX. A relaxed lifestyle is at your fingertips when you choose Marine Park Apartments.
1 of 22
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
8 Units Available
Mission Pointe Club
917 Del Pas, Burkburnett, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1010 sqft
Welcome Home to Mission Pointe Club Apartments
1 of 11
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A simple, laid back lifestyle in a stressed out world. That's what you find at Parkwood Square Estates! A minimum of fuss but a maximum of comfort. Let our staff introduce you to a cozy home that you look forward to making your own!
1 of 15
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1018 sqft
Prime location close to golfing and nature with beautifully landscaped grounds. Units feature full tubs, in-unit washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has a relaxing pool, coffee bar and BBQ/grill for entertaining.
