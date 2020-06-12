All apartments in Hackberry
Find more places like 4601 Lathem Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackberry, TX
/
4601 Lathem Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:21 PM

4601 Lathem Dr

4601 Lathem Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4601 Lathem Drive, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You will love the size of bedrooms in this home. Lots of open living space and nice storage areas as well. Over-sized backyard on a cul-de-sac makes this home a rare find. With over 2500 square feet and neutral decor throughout, it's ready to be your new place.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Lathem Dr have any available units?
4601 Lathem Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
Is 4601 Lathem Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Lathem Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Lathem Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4601 Lathem Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 4601 Lathem Dr offer parking?
No, 4601 Lathem Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4601 Lathem Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Lathem Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Lathem Dr have a pool?
No, 4601 Lathem Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Lathem Dr have accessible units?
No, 4601 Lathem Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Lathem Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 Lathem Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 Lathem Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 Lathem Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXHickory Creek, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Flower Mound, TXAubrey, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXPilot Point, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXSanger, TXFairview, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District