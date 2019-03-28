4213 Coney Island Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home in West Frisco. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. Refrigerator included. Great layout with master downstairs. Master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub, and stand alone shower. Over-sized guest bedrooms. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Large loft with raised ceilings and large windows. Located near Frisco Lakes Golf Course. Great community amenities including pool & covered playground. Enjoy being minutes from Lake Lewisville, Hidden Cove Park & the best of West Frisco!