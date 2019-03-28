All apartments in Hackberry
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:39 PM

4213 Coney Island Drive

4213 Coney Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4213 Coney Island Drive, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in West Frisco. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. Refrigerator included. Great layout with master downstairs. Master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub, and stand alone shower. Over-sized guest bedrooms. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Large loft with raised ceilings and large windows. Located near Frisco Lakes Golf Course. Great community amenities including pool & covered playground. Enjoy being minutes from Lake Lewisville, Hidden Cove Park & the best of West Frisco!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Coney Island Drive have any available units?
4213 Coney Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 4213 Coney Island Drive have?
Some of 4213 Coney Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Coney Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Coney Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Coney Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4213 Coney Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 4213 Coney Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4213 Coney Island Drive offers parking.
Does 4213 Coney Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Coney Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Coney Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4213 Coney Island Drive has a pool.
Does 4213 Coney Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 4213 Coney Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Coney Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 Coney Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 Coney Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 Coney Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

