3709 Wrexham Street

Fantastic 4 bed 3 bath home, tons of natural light with covered porch. Open concept living space with study nook, kitchen boasts over size island granite counter tops and beautiful wood floors. Gas cook top and SS appliances, gas fire place. Master suite features dual sinks, garden tub and walking closet. Enjoy all of the amenities community has to offer, Large community pool with slides and activities center covered picnic area. Neighbor parks with playgrounds and walking trail. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, restaurants. Easy to access to 380 and Dallas Tollway.