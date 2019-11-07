15900 Dorrington Drive

Gorgeous house priced right to sell or lease ! You will find all it in the house! From entry you can see a bright light study room with french door on the right side . Gourmet Kitchen open to the living room! Master bedroom located at the backyard side with privacy. Huge size game room or second living room on upstairs. second master bedroom on upstair with privacy. The perfect layout shinning the house! This is a must see and you will enjoy living in the house that can call HOME!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
