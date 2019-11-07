15900 Dorrington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous house priced right to sell or lease ! You will find all it in the house! From entry you can see a bright light study room with french door on the right side . Gourmet Kitchen open to the living room! Master bedroom located at the backyard side with privacy. Huge size game room or second living room on upstairs. second master bedroom on upstair with privacy. The perfect layout shinning the house! This is a must see and you will enjoy living in the house that can call HOME!