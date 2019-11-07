All apartments in Hackberry
Find more places like 15900 Dorrington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackberry, TX
/
15900 Dorrington Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:09 AM

15900 Dorrington Drive

15900 Dorrington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15900 Dorrington Drive, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous house priced right to sell or lease ! You will find all it in the house! From entry you can see a bright light study room with french door on the right side . Gourmet Kitchen open to the living room! Master bedroom located at the backyard side with privacy. Huge size game room or second living room on upstairs. second master bedroom on upstair with privacy. The perfect layout shinning the house! This is a must see and you will enjoy living in the house that can call HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15900 Dorrington Drive have any available units?
15900 Dorrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 15900 Dorrington Drive have?
Some of 15900 Dorrington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15900 Dorrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15900 Dorrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15900 Dorrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15900 Dorrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 15900 Dorrington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15900 Dorrington Drive offers parking.
Does 15900 Dorrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15900 Dorrington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15900 Dorrington Drive have a pool?
No, 15900 Dorrington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15900 Dorrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 15900 Dorrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15900 Dorrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15900 Dorrington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15900 Dorrington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15900 Dorrington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXHickory Creek, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Flower Mound, TXAubrey, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXPilot Point, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXSanger, TXFairview, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District