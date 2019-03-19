All apartments in Hackberry
Find more places like 12408 Fair Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackberry, TX
/
12408 Fair Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12408 Fair Lane

12408 Fair Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12408 Fair Lane, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
MOVE-IN READY HOME. Kitchen complete with 42in cabinets, granite counter-tops, raised bar, & stainless steel appliances. Retreat to a stately first floor master suite offering expansive vanity with dual sinks, walk-in closet, soaker tub & tile shower. Additional bedroom on first floor, game room & two other bedrooms on the 2nd. Enjoy large backyard while sitting on your oversized patio. Community pool and playground. A two-minute drive, to Lake Lewisville's Hidden Cove Marina where you can rent boats, jet ski's, pavilions, cabins and more. WATER SOFTENER installed 2016, new roof 2017, new water heater 2018, HVAC recently serviced. Yard maintenance & water softener maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12408 Fair Lane have any available units?
12408 Fair Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 12408 Fair Lane have?
Some of 12408 Fair Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12408 Fair Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12408 Fair Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12408 Fair Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12408 Fair Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 12408 Fair Lane offer parking?
No, 12408 Fair Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12408 Fair Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12408 Fair Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12408 Fair Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12408 Fair Lane has a pool.
Does 12408 Fair Lane have accessible units?
No, 12408 Fair Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12408 Fair Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12408 Fair Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12408 Fair Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12408 Fair Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXHickory Creek, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Flower Mound, TXAubrey, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXPilot Point, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXSanger, TXFairview, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District