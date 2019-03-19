12408 Fair Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room playground pool

MOVE-IN READY HOME. Kitchen complete with 42in cabinets, granite counter-tops, raised bar, & stainless steel appliances. Retreat to a stately first floor master suite offering expansive vanity with dual sinks, walk-in closet, soaker tub & tile shower. Additional bedroom on first floor, game room & two other bedrooms on the 2nd. Enjoy large backyard while sitting on your oversized patio. Community pool and playground. A two-minute drive, to Lake Lewisville's Hidden Cove Marina where you can rent boats, jet ski's, pavilions, cabins and more. WATER SOFTENER installed 2016, new roof 2017, new water heater 2018, HVAC recently serviced. Yard maintenance & water softener maintenance included.