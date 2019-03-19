117 Maxwell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful home in a highly desirable area minutes away from the lake, schools, parks, shopping and entertainment. The house sits on a half-acre lot and features 4 bedrooms with 2 baths and an office that leads to a 5th bedroom! It boasts a covered patio leading to a huge backyard great for activities, outdoor entertaining and or your future pool! Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, SS appliances with new range hood. It has plenty of parking area to fit your boat or RV. Other magnificent features include hardwood floors, ceramic tile, new light fixtures & much more. MUST SEE!!!