Hackberry, TX
117 Maxwell Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

117 Maxwell Road

117 Maxwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

117 Maxwell Road, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home in a highly desirable area minutes away from the lake, schools, parks, shopping and entertainment. The house sits on a half-acre lot and features 4 bedrooms with 2 baths and an office that leads to a 5th bedroom! It boasts a covered patio leading to a huge backyard great for activities, outdoor entertaining and or your future pool! Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, SS appliances with new range hood. It has plenty of parking area to fit your boat or RV. Other magnificent features include hardwood floors, ceramic tile, new light fixtures & much more. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Maxwell Road have any available units?
117 Maxwell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 117 Maxwell Road have?
Some of 117 Maxwell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Maxwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
117 Maxwell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Maxwell Road pet-friendly?
No, 117 Maxwell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 117 Maxwell Road offer parking?
Yes, 117 Maxwell Road offers parking.
Does 117 Maxwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Maxwell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Maxwell Road have a pool?
Yes, 117 Maxwell Road has a pool.
Does 117 Maxwell Road have accessible units?
No, 117 Maxwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Maxwell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Maxwell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Maxwell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Maxwell Road does not have units with air conditioning.

