Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:35 PM

13345 CR 315

13345 County Road 315 · (936) 355-2696
Location

13345 County Road 315, Grimes County, TX 77868

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
The apartment is attached to the main house, it has it's on area patio with a carport and one parking space. The apartment is newly updated with one bedroom and one bath, including a dining area, and a living room area along with a kitchen big enough to have a small breakfast table.There are windows on both walls of the kitchen looking out at the beautiful scenery.The floors are a beautiful green tile, with granite in the kitchen also added with a new washer and dryer, fresh paint through the whole apartment. The scenery is breathtaking with rolling hills beautiful terrain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13345 CR 315 have any available units?
13345 CR 315 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13345 CR 315 have?
Some of 13345 CR 315's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13345 CR 315 currently offering any rent specials?
13345 CR 315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13345 CR 315 pet-friendly?
No, 13345 CR 315 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grimes County.
Does 13345 CR 315 offer parking?
Yes, 13345 CR 315 offers parking.
Does 13345 CR 315 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13345 CR 315 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13345 CR 315 have a pool?
No, 13345 CR 315 does not have a pool.
Does 13345 CR 315 have accessible units?
No, 13345 CR 315 does not have accessible units.
Does 13345 CR 315 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13345 CR 315 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13345 CR 315 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13345 CR 315 does not have units with air conditioning.
