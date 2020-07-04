13345 CR 315

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

The apartment is attached to the main house, it has it's on area patio with a carport and one parking space. The apartment is newly updated with one bedroom and one bath, including a dining area, and a living room area along with a kitchen big enough to have a small breakfast table.There are windows on both walls of the kitchen looking out at the beautiful scenery.The floors are a beautiful green tile, with granite in the kitchen also added with a new washer and dryer, fresh paint through the whole apartment. The scenery is breathtaking with rolling hills beautiful terrain.