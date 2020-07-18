Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9806 Lafayette Available 08/25/20 9806 LaFayette-house - Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply for this property!!This lovely home is 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a 2 car garage and fenced backyard in a central location! The house has hardwood floors in the den area, washer/dryer connections, a fireplace, central heat and air, an electric range and a dishwasher.

Home is located in Lamar Elementary school district1

(RLNE2260501)