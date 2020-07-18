9806 Lafayette

Amenities
This lovely home is 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a 2 car garage and fenced backyard in a central location! The house has hardwood floors in the den area, washer/dryer connections, a fireplace, central heat and air, an electric range and a dishwasher.
Home is located in Lamar Elementary school district1
