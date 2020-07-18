All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9806 Lafayette

9806 Lafayette Drive · (903) 455-6614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9806 Lafayette Drive, Greenville, TX 75402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9806 Lafayette · Avail. Aug 25

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9806 Lafayette Available 08/25/20 9806 LaFayette-house - Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply for this property!!This lovely home is 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a 2 car garage and fenced backyard in a central location! The house has hardwood floors in the den area, washer/dryer connections, a fireplace, central heat and air, an electric range and a dishwasher.
Home is located in Lamar Elementary school district1
Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply for this property!

(RLNE2260501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9806 Lafayette have any available units?
9806 Lafayette has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9806 Lafayette have?
Some of 9806 Lafayette's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9806 Lafayette currently offering any rent specials?
9806 Lafayette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9806 Lafayette pet-friendly?
Yes, 9806 Lafayette is pet friendly.
Does 9806 Lafayette offer parking?
Yes, 9806 Lafayette offers parking.
Does 9806 Lafayette have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9806 Lafayette does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9806 Lafayette have a pool?
No, 9806 Lafayette does not have a pool.
Does 9806 Lafayette have accessible units?
No, 9806 Lafayette does not have accessible units.
Does 9806 Lafayette have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9806 Lafayette has units with dishwashers.
Does 9806 Lafayette have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9806 Lafayette has units with air conditioning.
