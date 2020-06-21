All apartments in Greenville
8826 Kiowa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

8826 Kiowa

8826 Kiowa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8826 Kiowa Dr, Greenville, TX 75402

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
8826 Kiowa Available 07/17/20 8826 Kiowa-Very Nice House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply online!!
This is an amazing, brand new construction home that is in a perfect location. This home features three bedrooms, two full baths, two car garage, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel built in stove with microwave vent a hood, stainless steel dishwasher, disposal, nice sized pantry. This is a gorgeous house in an amazing location-Cedar Creek Addition located just minutes from L-3! Home also features a privacy fenced in yard. . This is a must see!!!(photos are of another home that is almost identical to this one)
All electric - Elementary: Lamar
Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply online!!

(RLNE3289692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8826 Kiowa have any available units?
8826 Kiowa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, TX.
What amenities does 8826 Kiowa have?
Some of 8826 Kiowa's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8826 Kiowa currently offering any rent specials?
8826 Kiowa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8826 Kiowa pet-friendly?
Yes, 8826 Kiowa is pet friendly.
Does 8826 Kiowa offer parking?
Yes, 8826 Kiowa does offer parking.
Does 8826 Kiowa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8826 Kiowa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8826 Kiowa have a pool?
No, 8826 Kiowa does not have a pool.
Does 8826 Kiowa have accessible units?
No, 8826 Kiowa does not have accessible units.
Does 8826 Kiowa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8826 Kiowa has units with dishwashers.
Does 8826 Kiowa have units with air conditioning?
No, 8826 Kiowa does not have units with air conditioning.
