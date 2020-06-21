Amenities
8826 Kiowa Available 07/17/20 8826 Kiowa-Very Nice House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply online!!
This is an amazing, brand new construction home that is in a perfect location. This home features three bedrooms, two full baths, two car garage, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel built in stove with microwave vent a hood, stainless steel dishwasher, disposal, nice sized pantry. This is a gorgeous house in an amazing location-Cedar Creek Addition located just minutes from L-3! Home also features a privacy fenced in yard. . This is a must see!!!(photos are of another home that is almost identical to this one)
All electric - Elementary: Lamar
Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply online!!
(RLNE3289692)