OPEN HOUSE... Saturday. 6/20. 12-5pm...

Enjoy the comfort of a NEW home in the heart of historic downtown Greenville. This beautiful energy-efficient home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and modern amenities throughout. A FULLY-FENCED BACKYARD allows for private indoor-outdoor living; SMART THERMOSTAT & ENERGY-EFFICIENT FINISHINGS are proven to reduce energy costs; and KEYLESS SMART LOCKS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN that are designed to provide peace of mind and comfort. These are just a few highlights that make this a MUST SEE!