All apartments in Grayson County
Find more places like 510 Emerald Glenn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grayson County, TX
/
510 Emerald Glenn Lane
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

510 Emerald Glenn Lane

510 Emerald Glenn Lane · (972) 742-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

510 Emerald Glenn Lane, Grayson County, TX 76258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HUGE TEXAS SIZE 2736SF DOUBLE-WIDE MOBILE HOME ON 2 ACRE OF AMAZING LAND!!! 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, office, 2 carport, and storage shed! Spacious open concept plan with two living and two fireplaces. Updated kitchen with black granite. Master boast separate office, updated bath with new double wide shower. New Laminate floor in Master. We are installing a new 5 ton HVAC. New Water Heater. Fresh paint, carpets, tiles, led light fixtures and much more. Relax under the covered deck with breeze and stunning views of the open fields. Don't pay for water: You have Well Water! Bring your horses! AMAZING PROPERTY TO LIVE and RUN YOUR BUSINESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Emerald Glenn Lane have any available units?
510 Emerald Glenn Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 Emerald Glenn Lane have?
Some of 510 Emerald Glenn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Emerald Glenn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
510 Emerald Glenn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Emerald Glenn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 510 Emerald Glenn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grayson County.
Does 510 Emerald Glenn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 510 Emerald Glenn Lane offers parking.
Does 510 Emerald Glenn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Emerald Glenn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Emerald Glenn Lane have a pool?
No, 510 Emerald Glenn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 510 Emerald Glenn Lane have accessible units?
No, 510 Emerald Glenn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Emerald Glenn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Emerald Glenn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Emerald Glenn Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 Emerald Glenn Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 510 Emerald Glenn Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr
Denison, TX 75020
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive
Sherman, TX 75090
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St
Sherman, TX 75092
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417
Sherman, TX 75092
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417
Sherman, TX 75092
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417
Sherman, TX 75092
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St
Sherman, TX 75092
Country Village
900 S FM-1417
Sherman, TX 75092

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXCelina, TXVan Alstyne, TXDenison, TXSherman, TXDurant, OKAnna, TX
Aubrey, TXMelissa, TXProsper, TXGainesville, TXLittle Elm, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXArdmore, OKFairview, TXCorinth, TXThe Colony, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity