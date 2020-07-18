510 Emerald Glenn Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HUGE TEXAS SIZE 2736SF DOUBLE-WIDE MOBILE HOME ON 2 ACRE OF AMAZING LAND!!! 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, office, 2 carport, and storage shed! Spacious open concept plan with two living and two fireplaces. Updated kitchen with black granite. Master boast separate office, updated bath with new double wide shower. New Laminate floor in Master. We are installing a new 5 ton HVAC. New Water Heater. Fresh paint, carpets, tiles, led light fixtures and much more. Relax under the covered deck with breeze and stunning views of the open fields. Don't pay for water: You have Well Water! Bring your horses! AMAZING PROPERTY TO LIVE and RUN YOUR BUSINESS.