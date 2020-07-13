Apartment List
168 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Grapevine, TX

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
14 Units Available
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
982 sqft
Exceptional Living, IN THE HEART OF GRAPEVINE. Nestled in a calm and serene neighborhood, Cobblestone Village boasts the best location in Grapevine, Texas.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with large living rooms, fireplaces and fully furnished kitchens. Community includes a playground, dog park and clubhouse. Online portal for payment convenience. Near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
33 Units Available
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
998 sqft
At Dove Park Apartments you'll find the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
4 Units Available
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timberline Condos in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Grapevine
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 2 at 08:10pm
7 Units Available
The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr, Euless, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene apartments in luxurious, pet-friendly community. Fitness center, basketball court, dog park and more. Modern interiors with wood-style floors and custom counters. Close to airport, shops and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Grapevine
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
$985
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to SH-183 and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Apartments feature white appliances, walk-in closets and pool views. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a courtyard with BBQ grills. On-site management and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
40 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
$
10 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
39 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the popular Dallas/Fort Worth suburb or Lewisville, Catalina provides a superb location between Lewisville Lake and Grapevine Lake.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
36 Units Available
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1025 sqft
Luxurious apartments include wood-style flooring, ceramic tile backsplash, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, relaxation garden, and grilling station. Located close to walking trails, shopping options, and schools. Close to Dallas Fort Worth Airport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
30 Units Available
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
896 sqft
Asher Park Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve and love where you live!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
8 Units Available
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Avery Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve...you really can have it all!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
59 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Creek View
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1012 sqft
Luxurious apartments with recently upgraded kitchens and baths featuring Whirlpool appliances, nickel fixtures and wood-burning fireplaces. Located just minutes from the airport and the DART bus line.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
10 Units Available
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$842
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
982 sqft
With a location that can't be beat - DFW Airport, TX-121 and 183 are just minutes away - Copper Hill is a dream come true. Socialize in this pet-friendly community at the basketball court, pool or racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
956 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community near Irving Mall shopping, dining and entertainment. Fully furnished, with fireplace and dishwasher. Patio or balcony vista. Pool, hot tub, gym and basketball court on the premises.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
52 Units Available
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
978 sqft
Active living with 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Fast access to Highway 121/Airport Freeway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
37 Units Available
Song
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1002 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Moments from President George Bush Turnpike for easy commuting. Units include washer-dryer hookups and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
51 Units Available
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1064 sqft
Fitness center with strength and cardio machines. Pet-friendly, with no weight restriction on dogs. Option for private patio/balcony or sunroom.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
31 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community features two pools, covered parking, and a fitness studio. Easy access to Highway 183. Walk or run at nearby Bedford Trails Linear Park.

July 2020 Grapevine Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Grapevine Rent Report. Grapevine rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grapevine rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Grapevine Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Grapevine Rent Report. Grapevine rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grapevine rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Grapevine rents declined moderately over the past month

Grapevine rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Grapevine stand at $1,078 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,340 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Grapevine's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Grapevine over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Grapevine rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Grapevine, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Grapevine is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Grapevine's median two-bedroom rent of $1,340 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Grapevine fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grapevine than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Grapevine.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

