37 Apartments for rent in Granbury, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Granbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
230 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
318 Oar Wood Drive
318 Oar Wood Dr, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2432 sqft
Newer Construction Custom Home in Gated Community of Abes Landing near Lake Granbury.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1435 Lauren Lane
1435 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1598 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath stone and brick home located right off of 144 in Lake Forest. Featuring an open concept and split floorplan, this home has lots of possibilities. There are plenty of cabinets in the kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Teresa Court
1001 Teresa Ct, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1223 sqft
Beautiful DUPLEX with small private back yard and charming front patio perfect for a couple of rocking chairs and greeting the neighbors. Located in very popular Heather Place subdivision just minutes from Highway 377, shopping and dining venues.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
421 River Bank Lane
421 River Bank Ln, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2370 sqft
Spacious Custom Built Home in the gated community of Abe’s Landing...

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4206 Agate Drive
4206 Agate Dr, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1858 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom home! Great open floor plan and amazing storage. Split bedrooms. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Gigantic island with breakfast bar. Over sized utility room with another pantry or cleaning closet.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
249 Jacinth Lane
249 Jacinth Ln, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1976 sqft
Gorgeous 2018 home on a large corner lot with fabulous finishes throughout! Home boasts front & back covered porches, beautiful quartz countertops, subway tiles, bronze fixtures & wood-style vinyl plank.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1622 Summer Hill Ct.
1622 Summer Hill Ct, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1049 sqft
Cul De Sac with Great Open Floor Plan - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3101627)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Lauren Lane
1410 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1624 sqft
BACK ON MARKET. Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in small subdivision. All houses are 2-3 years old. Wood-like flooring in entry, LR, dining, kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in all bedrooms. Master bath with tub and separate shower.

1 of 20

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1409 Lauren Lane
1409 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1524 sqft
Very nice 3-2-2 in a small subdivision close to everything. Beautiful kitchen and bath areas.

1 of 20

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2306 Marseilles Court
2306 Marseilles Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2733 sqft
Motivated Seller! Enjoy Gated Community Living in Exclusive Villas at Harbor Lakes. Beautiful neighborhood with all the amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 01:34am
1 Unit Available
4705 Topaz Lane
4705 Topaz Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1288 sqft
Excellent floor-plan and entire home offers ceramic tile and no carpet. Has sprinkler system covered back porch patio completely fenced backyard. Split bedrooms and family room is light and bright with a brick fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4212 Agate
4212 Agate Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1546 sqft
4212 Agate Available 07/21/20 COming Soon!! Fort Worth Side of Granbury - Gemstone Estates - Granbury ISD (RLNE3590166)

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4212 Jasper Lane
4212 Jasper Ln, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1706 sqft
Super Nice Home with 4 bedrooms. Open concept with WBF. Granite counter tops through out. Ceramic tile in all living and carpet in the bedrooms. Master features garden tub with separate shower. Great house. Large porch for enjoying.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2413 Pebble Drive
2413 Pebble Dr, Granbury, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2766 sqft
BIG HOUSE. Very nice large 5 BR 3.1 bath on canal. Enclosed sunroom off living area and separate enclosed sunroom off MBR can be used as workout, nursery. Nice separate office that also opens into garage. 4BRs and 2 baths upstairs.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
115 W Doyle Street
115 W Doyle St, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Lake Front property that has been completely renovated and remodeled with all new Stainless Steele appliances, granite counters, and premium flooring. TWO covered patios that offer beautiful unencumbered views of Lake Granbury.
Results within 1 mile of Granbury

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 James
3012 James Rd, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1346 sqft
3012 James Available 08/15/20 Full Brick Home close to shopping and schools! - 6 ft privacy fenced in backyard, vaulted ceilings, huge master bath, split floorplan. 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage APPLY @ TXLEC.COM (RLNE3270076)

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6405 Sonora Drive
6405 Sonora Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2083 sqft
LEASE- 3-2-2+ BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED CUSTOM CRAFTSMAN STYLE OPEN CONCEPT HOME IN GATED COUNTRY CLUB. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BUILT IN DESK.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3905 Chippewa Ct
3905 Chippewa Ct, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2069 sqft
Move-in special!! $2,200 a month for 12 months OR 2 weeks Free rent in the second month.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3107 White Horse Court
3107 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1945 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,945 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
817 Meadowlark Circle
817 Meadowlark Cir, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2286 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, half duplex with open living spaces and spacious bedrooms located just off 377 at 167. It also has two covered carport spaces and a small storage building on the south side of the property. Large fenced backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3589 Legacy Circle
3589 Legacy Cir, Hood County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
767 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST Beautiful New 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom luxury apartment home for rent. 55 and over community. Custom cabinets. Granite Countertops. Ceramic tile. Walk-In Tile Shower. Vaulted ceilings. Attached garage. Maintenance free.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3214 White Horse Drive
3214 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2018 sqft
Spacious brand new construction in Acton. 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Wood look tile floors, upgraded granite countertops, Trane HVAC, Full sod and sprinkler system
City Guide for Granbury, TX

Elizabeth Crockett, second wife of Davy Crockett, one of the heroes of the Alamo siege of 1836, came to live in what became Granbury in 1854 on land that was given to the families of the men who took part in the Texan revolution. Elizabeth Crockett is buried in ActonState Park, which borders the east side of Granbury.

The city of Granbury is in Hood County, Texas, and lies just 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Its population is 7,978, as of the 2010 census. The city was founded in 1887 and is named after General Hiram Bronson Granbury, head of the Confederate troops in the area during the American Civil War. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Granbury, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Granbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

