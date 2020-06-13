/
3 bedroom apartments
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Granbury, TX
725 N Houston Street
725 N Houston St, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2200 sqft
Adorable apartment just a few blocks from historic downtown Granbury.
302 Oar Wood Drive
302 Oar Wood Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2014 sqft
Custom home in highly sought after Abe's Landing gated community. Lots of upgrade, cathedral and beamed ceilings, crown molding, granite counter tops, under-mount sinks, porcelain tile, tumbled marble and much more. Community pool and club house.
312 Sardius Boulevard
312 Sardius Blvd, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1469 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,469 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
4422 Bobbie Ann Drive
4422 Bobbie Ann Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4422 Bobbie Ann Drive in Granbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
1100 Penrod Street
1100 Penrod St, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1132 sqft
Super cute 3-2 in close proximity to everything! Shopping, schools, medical centers, town square, and the lake.
1410 Lauren Lane
1410 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
BACK ON MARKET. Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in small subdivision. All houses are 2-3 years old. Wood-like flooring in entry, LR, dining, kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in all bedrooms. Master bath with tub and separate shower.
249 Jacinth Lane
249 Jacinth Ln, Granbury, TX
Gorgeous 2018 home on a large corner lot with fabulous finishes throughout! Home boasts front & back covered porches, beautiful quartz countertops, subway tiles, bronze fixtures & wood-style vinyl plank.
4201 Beryl Lane
4201 Beryl Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1634 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Corner lot. Open Concept. Split bedroom.
317 Paddle Boat Drive
317 Paddle Boat Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2054 sqft
LUXURY RENTAL HOME. This home is basically new. You will love this quiet subdivision. Home features open concept with split bedrooms. Study or office is a bonus. Kitchen has gas cook top for all the special meals you desire.
4301 Sheldon Drive
4301 Sheldon Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
214 Dean Court
214 Dean Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1379 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1115 Dove Hollow Rd
1115 Dove Hollow Rd, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1411 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bed home in the heart of Granbury - Property Id: 293498 Beautifully maintained property centrally located in town in a established neighborhood, near shopping, dining, schools & medical! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car
215 Bobbie Ann Court
215 Bobbie Ann Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1637 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,637 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1409 Lauren Lane
1409 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1524 sqft
Very nice 3-2-2 in a small subdivision close to everything. Beautiful kitchen and bath areas.
2306 Marseilles Court
2306 Marseilles Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2733 sqft
Motivated Seller! Enjoy Gated Community Living in Exclusive Villas at Harbor Lakes. Beautiful neighborhood with all the amenities.
4705 Topaz Lane
4705 Topaz Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1288 sqft
Excellent floor-plan and entire home offers ceramic tile and no carpet. Has sprinkler system covered back porch patio completely fenced backyard. Split bedrooms and family room is light and bright with a brick fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Granbury
206 Bonita Drive
206 Bonita Dr, Hood County, TX
Large 4 bedroom home with supersized game room. Beautiful tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Granite kitchen with walk-in pantry. Spacious Master with a bay window. Master bath features dual vanities, jetted tub and large separate shower.
4421 Acton Highway
4421 Acton Hwy, Hood County, TX
Beautiful brick home on peaceful, private acreage.
817 Meadowlark Circle
817 Meadowlark Cir, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2286 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, half duplex with open living spaces and spacious bedrooms located just off 377 at 167. It also has two covered carport spaces and a small storage building on the south side of the property. Large fenced backyard.
201 Aqua Vista Drive
201 Aqua Vista Dr, Hood County, TX
Large Family Home! 4 bedrooms. 3 bathrooms. Two master bedrooms to choose from each with their own private bathrooms, one on each floor.
3107 White Horse Court
3107 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Granbury
4103 N Chisholm Trail
4103 N Chisholm Trl, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1420 sqft
Very cute home in a gated community with a marina and a clubhouse with a pool. Spacious master bedroom. High ceilings and a large bay window. Sit out on the back porch and feel the nice breeze. Storage building.
3911 Crescent Drive
3911 Crescent Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2051 sqft
Not many homes on Lake Granbury come available that are on the water. Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a retro feel. It offers spacious rooms and a huge sunroom with fabulous views of the lake.
7209 Hackberry Court
7209 Hackberry Ct, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1750 sqft
Lovely open concept that is only 2 years old. Split bedroom with wide open living and kitchen area. You will want to have Thanksgiving here. The Kitchen is large with a lot of cabinet space, and a pantry.
