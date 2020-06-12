/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Granbury, TX
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
249 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1627 Summer Hill Ct.
1627 Summer Hill Ct, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1049 sqft
Coming Soon - 2/2 Located in Beautiful Granbury - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5820755)
Results within 1 mile of Granbury
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3521 Legacy Circle
3521 Legacy Cir, Hood County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST Beautiful New 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury apartment home for rent. 55 and over community. Custom cabinets. Granite Countertops. Ceramic tile. Walk-In Tile Shower. Vaulted ceilings. Attached garage. Maintenance free.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
4912 Opal Court
4912 Opal Ct, Hood County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
**SRING SPECIAL MONTH OF MAY FREE** Duplex https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWt0gf7RvCo The Homes of Opal Court is the premier rental community in Granbury.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
2502 Herons Nest Drive
2502 Herons Nest Dr, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2072 sqft
Upscale Town home. A great 2 bedroom with 2 full and 1 half baths. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, wood floors, study, two great balcony's, game room with wet bar, covered patio, separate laundry room, and a gas fire place.
Results within 5 miles of Granbury
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4302 N Chisholm Trail
4302 N Chisholm Trl, Hood County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move into. Living room and hallway wooden flooring. Second bedroom large enough to be two bedrooms. Could be three with divider in middle of room. Nice fenced in backyard. Storage bldg. outside of fenced area.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
Results within 10 miles of Granbury
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1089 Grindstone Road
1089 Grindstone Rd, Horseshoe Bend, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
*BROCK ISD* 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH* BIG BEDROOMS*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS* FENCED IN BACKYARDS* PETS WELCOME* MINUTES FROM THE SCHOOLS AND EASY ACCESS TO I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
8511 Westover Court
8511 Westover Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1112 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2br 2ba Condo with Golf Cart Storage for Lease in Pecan Plantation. Enjoy Living in a Golf Course Community with full use of the Amenities in walking distance of the Club House.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
