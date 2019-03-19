All apartments in Garrett
109 E. Patrick
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

109 E. Patrick

109 East Patrick Street · No Longer Available
Location

109 East Patrick Street, Garrett, TX 75119

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Ennis 4BR 2BA Country Setting / small pets only (25 pounds or less ), 2 pet max - This home was remodeled in 2011. Fresh paint with wood, vinyl, ceramic and carpeted floors throughout. Large yard perfect for entertaining with a storage building. Front yard has large trees and a semi-circular driveway. You will love the covered front porch where you can relax and listen to the trains as they leave their yard. Churches, schools, park and recreation, lakes, dining and shopping are just minutes away. This one will not last long. Come and check it out!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 E. Patrick have any available units?
109 E. Patrick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrett, TX.
What amenities does 109 E. Patrick have?
Some of 109 E. Patrick's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 E. Patrick currently offering any rent specials?
109 E. Patrick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E. Patrick pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 E. Patrick is pet friendly.
Does 109 E. Patrick offer parking?
No, 109 E. Patrick does not offer parking.
Does 109 E. Patrick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 E. Patrick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E. Patrick have a pool?
No, 109 E. Patrick does not have a pool.
Does 109 E. Patrick have accessible units?
No, 109 E. Patrick does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E. Patrick have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 E. Patrick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 E. Patrick have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 E. Patrick does not have units with air conditioning.

