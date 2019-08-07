All apartments in Garrett
107 Pecan Hollow

107 Pecan Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

107 Pecan Hollow, Garrett, TX 75119

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
107 Pecan Hollow, Garrett (Ennis Schools) - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home with updates! - Nice, brick home with new carpet, stained concrete flooring, several new appliances, and a great, quiet back yard. Get away to the country environment, but be only a few minutes from IH 45 for commuting and travel ease. FBM pays and bills back to tenant water/sewer/trash utility bills monthly. No need to pay expensive deposits for this utility!

Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required,

(RLNE5076116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Pecan Hollow have any available units?
107 Pecan Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrett, TX.
What amenities does 107 Pecan Hollow have?
Some of 107 Pecan Hollow's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Pecan Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
107 Pecan Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Pecan Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Pecan Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 107 Pecan Hollow offer parking?
No, 107 Pecan Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 107 Pecan Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Pecan Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Pecan Hollow have a pool?
No, 107 Pecan Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 107 Pecan Hollow have accessible units?
No, 107 Pecan Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Pecan Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Pecan Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Pecan Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Pecan Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.

