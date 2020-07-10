7700 Seawall Blvd Apt 1006

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e16b290053 ---- WOW!! Permanent vacation anyone? Stunning 1 bedroom/1 bath 10th floor high-rise condo at The Breakers FOR LEASE!! Beautiful open concept, modern updates including granite tops in kitchen and bath, updated beautiful ceramic tile floors and bathroom walls and floors, large bedroom, large living and dining area, open and bright, out of this world views, and situated in the center of the building with the best sprawling expanded balcony and panoramic view possible of the Gulf of Mexico and the bustling beach a few hundred feet below you! Spectacular!! Comes also with covered parking, gorgeous community swimming pool and hot tubs, and close to everything fun! This condo is adorable, very well kept, and you should come check it out now before it's gone! Soak in the sun and ocean breeze from the Gulf at this beautiful and classy resort style abode. Don't miss your opportunity. Call listing agent today for your personal tour today! Text or Call Brad @ 281-731-3487