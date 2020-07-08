All apartments in Galveston
7308 Jones Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7308 Jones Drive, Galveston, TX 77551
Offatts Bayou

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
COME ONE COME ALL, THIS GEM WON"T LAST LONG!! This Contemporary/Modern home is LOCATED in a prime location in Galveston less than 5 minutes form the beach. You will find the layout of this property very inviting. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is quite cozy and ready for you to call home. Master bedroom is located on the 1st floor along with one bathroom. There have been several renovations done in this home, including; paint throughout, kitchen cabinets / back splash / countertops, light fixtures, and wind storm windows throughout. You will also find an extra room above the 2 car garage that would make for a great work area. If you desire a home with a relaxing courtyard to kick of your shoes and chill in after a long hard day at work... well this is your opportunity to have just that. What are you waiting for schedule and appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Jones Drive have any available units?
7308 Jones Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 7308 Jones Drive have?
Some of 7308 Jones Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 Jones Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Jones Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Jones Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7308 Jones Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 7308 Jones Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7308 Jones Drive offers parking.
Does 7308 Jones Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7308 Jones Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Jones Drive have a pool?
No, 7308 Jones Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Jones Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7308 Jones Drive has accessible units.
Does 7308 Jones Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7308 Jones Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7308 Jones Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7308 Jones Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

