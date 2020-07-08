7308 Jones Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking garage

COME ONE COME ALL, THIS GEM WON"T LAST LONG!! This Contemporary/Modern home is LOCATED in a prime location in Galveston less than 5 minutes form the beach. You will find the layout of this property very inviting. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is quite cozy and ready for you to call home. Master bedroom is located on the 1st floor along with one bathroom. There have been several renovations done in this home, including; paint throughout, kitchen cabinets / back splash / countertops, light fixtures, and wind storm windows throughout. You will also find an extra room above the 2 car garage that would make for a great work area. If you desire a home with a relaxing courtyard to kick of your shoes and chill in after a long hard day at work... well this is your opportunity to have just that. What are you waiting for schedule and appointment today!