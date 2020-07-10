All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 5806 Ave S 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
5806 Ave S 1/2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5806 Ave S 1/2

5806 Ave S 1/2 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5806 Ave S 1/2, Galveston, TX 77551
Central City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Mid-town Galveston Neighborhood walk or ride your bike to the Beach, Fishing Pier, Shopping, Schools, Restaurants and Grocery Stores! This property has an attached one car garage with access from the paved alley; additional front street parking and a small, private yard. Home is 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 bathrooms, open concept, and an extra walk-in storage closet. Whole house has easy care vinyl flooring and storm blinds. Have tools and toys? This home features a large storage closet in the garage as well! Yard maintenance is included in the cost of rent. Appliances Included (refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer) too, Don't Miss this one! No Pets. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 Ave S 1/2 have any available units?
5806 Ave S 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 5806 Ave S 1/2 have?
Some of 5806 Ave S 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 Ave S 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
5806 Ave S 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 Ave S 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 5806 Ave S 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 5806 Ave S 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 5806 Ave S 1/2 offers parking.
Does 5806 Ave S 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5806 Ave S 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 Ave S 1/2 have a pool?
No, 5806 Ave S 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 5806 Ave S 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 5806 Ave S 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 Ave S 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5806 Ave S 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5806 Ave S 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5806 Ave S 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Marina
210 Strand St
Galveston, TX 77550
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St
Galveston, TX 77550
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd
Galveston, TX 77550
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr
Galveston, TX 77551
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N
Galveston, TX 77550

Similar Pages

Galveston 1 BedroomsGalveston 2 Bedrooms
Galveston Apartments with ParkingGalveston Cheap Places
Galveston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX
Richmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston College
University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine