5501 Menard Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup ceiling fan carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath Beach Bungalow!! - Cute 3 bed 1 bath Beach Bungalow close to schools, shopping, recreation, and the beach! The home has Plush Carpet, Fresh Paint throughout, Ceramic Tile flooring in bathroom and kitchen. There are storm shutters on all windows and ceiling fans in the living room and all 3 bedrooms! The backyard is fenced in and the home is on a corner lot. The home comes with a stove/oven, refrigerator and washer/dryer hook-ups! Come lease this home before it's gone!! it won't last long!!



(RLNE4954314)