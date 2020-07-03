All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 5501 Menard Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
5501 Menard Ave
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:26 AM

5501 Menard Ave

5501 Menard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5501 Menard Avenue, Galveston, TX 77551
Bayou Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath Beach Bungalow!! - Cute 3 bed 1 bath Beach Bungalow close to schools, shopping, recreation, and the beach! The home has Plush Carpet, Fresh Paint throughout, Ceramic Tile flooring in bathroom and kitchen. There are storm shutters on all windows and ceiling fans in the living room and all 3 bedrooms! The backyard is fenced in and the home is on a corner lot. The home comes with a stove/oven, refrigerator and washer/dryer hook-ups! Come lease this home before it's gone!! it won't last long!!

(RLNE4954314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Menard Ave have any available units?
5501 Menard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 5501 Menard Ave have?
Some of 5501 Menard Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Menard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Menard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Menard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5501 Menard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 5501 Menard Ave offer parking?
No, 5501 Menard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Menard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Menard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Menard Ave have a pool?
No, 5501 Menard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Menard Ave have accessible units?
No, 5501 Menard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Menard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Menard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 Menard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 Menard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Marina
210 Strand St
Galveston, TX 77550
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St
Galveston, TX 77550
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd
Galveston, TX 77550
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr
Galveston, TX 77551
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N
Galveston, TX 77550

Similar Pages

Galveston 1 BedroomsGalveston 2 Bedrooms
Galveston Apartments with ParkingGalveston Cheap Places
Galveston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX
Richmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston College
University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine