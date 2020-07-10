All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 5214 Avenue S 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
5214 Avenue S 1/2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5214 Avenue S 1/2

5214 Ave S 1/2 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5214 Ave S 1/2, Galveston, TX 77551
Fort Crockett

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5214 Ave. S 1/2 - 3 bedroom 2 bath - large rooms, large yard w/garage (PRICE REDUCED) - (PRICE REDUCED) Located on 52nd and Ave. S 1/2. This single family home has a lot to offer. Nicely landscaped in front and backyard. Original hardwood flooring in living room (14 ft. by 12 ft.), dining room (8 ft. by 12 ft.) and two bedrooms (16 ft. by 12 ft, and 12 ft. by 12 ft. respectively. Large back bedroom with 3 closets. Owner provides stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, central heat/air. Kitchen is also spacious 21 ft. long by 9 ft. wide. Kitchen has washer/dryer in closet, as well as a pantry. 2 full baths with bath tubs. Each room has window blinds and ceiling fans. Lots of windows throughout house. Fenced backyard, pet friendly on case by case basis. Detached garage, great for additional storage or a smaller car.

(RLNE4601106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 Avenue S 1/2 have any available units?
5214 Avenue S 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 5214 Avenue S 1/2 have?
Some of 5214 Avenue S 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 Avenue S 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Avenue S 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Avenue S 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5214 Avenue S 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 5214 Avenue S 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 5214 Avenue S 1/2 offers parking.
Does 5214 Avenue S 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5214 Avenue S 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Avenue S 1/2 have a pool?
No, 5214 Avenue S 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 5214 Avenue S 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 5214 Avenue S 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Avenue S 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 Avenue S 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 Avenue S 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5214 Avenue S 1/2 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Marina
210 Strand St
Galveston, TX 77550
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St
Galveston, TX 77550
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr
Galveston, TX 77551
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551

Similar Pages

Galveston 1 BedroomsGalveston 2 Bedrooms
Galveston Apartments with ParkingGalveston Cheap Places
Galveston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX
Richmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston College
University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine