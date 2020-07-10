5214 Avenue S 1/2

Amenities

5214 Ave. S 1/2 - 3 bedroom 2 bath - large rooms, large yard w/garage (PRICE REDUCED) - (PRICE REDUCED) Located on 52nd and Ave. S 1/2. This single family home has a lot to offer. Nicely landscaped in front and backyard. Original hardwood flooring in living room (14 ft. by 12 ft.), dining room (8 ft. by 12 ft.) and two bedrooms (16 ft. by 12 ft, and 12 ft. by 12 ft. respectively. Large back bedroom with 3 closets. Owner provides stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, central heat/air. Kitchen is also spacious 21 ft. long by 9 ft. wide. Kitchen has washer/dryer in closet, as well as a pantry. 2 full baths with bath tubs. Each room has window blinds and ceiling fans. Lots of windows throughout house. Fenced backyard, pet friendly on case by case basis. Detached garage, great for additional storage or a smaller car.



(RLNE4601106)