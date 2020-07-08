All apartments in Galveston
Galveston, TX
41 Back Bay Circle
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:58 AM

41 Back Bay Circle

41 Back Bay Cir · No Longer Available
Location

41 Back Bay Cir, Galveston, TX 77551
Offatts Bayou

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom single family home @ 41 Back Bay Cir. - Single family 1 story house located in Back Bay Cir. This house was recently painted and offers 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Vaulted ceiling in living room with fire place. Ceramic tile throughout entire house. Large master bedroom approximately 12 ft. by 14 ft. with a spacious master bath with his and her's separate walk in closets, with a bathtub/shower. 2nd bedroom is 11 ft. by 9 ft. with good size closet, ceiling fan, 3rd bedroom is 12 ft. by 10 ft. with ceiling fan and large closet. Kitchen offers an electric stove, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, and microwave. the kitchen has a lot of counter top space with lots of cabinets, and additional storage. Kitchen also offers a kitchenette area for a table and chairs. Fenced backyard, pet friendly with concrete patio. 2 car garage located off of kitchen with washer/dryer connections. Call to make an appointment!

(RLNE4995698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Back Bay Circle have any available units?
41 Back Bay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 41 Back Bay Circle have?
Some of 41 Back Bay Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Back Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
41 Back Bay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Back Bay Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Back Bay Circle is pet friendly.
Does 41 Back Bay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 41 Back Bay Circle offers parking.
Does 41 Back Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Back Bay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Back Bay Circle have a pool?
No, 41 Back Bay Circle does not have a pool.
Does 41 Back Bay Circle have accessible units?
No, 41 Back Bay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Back Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Back Bay Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Back Bay Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Back Bay Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

