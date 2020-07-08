41 Back Bay Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom single family home @ 41 Back Bay Cir. - Single family 1 story house located in Back Bay Cir. This house was recently painted and offers 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Vaulted ceiling in living room with fire place. Ceramic tile throughout entire house. Large master bedroom approximately 12 ft. by 14 ft. with a spacious master bath with his and her's separate walk in closets, with a bathtub/shower. 2nd bedroom is 11 ft. by 9 ft. with good size closet, ceiling fan, 3rd bedroom is 12 ft. by 10 ft. with ceiling fan and large closet. Kitchen offers an electric stove, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, and microwave. the kitchen has a lot of counter top space with lots of cabinets, and additional storage. Kitchen also offers a kitchenette area for a table and chairs. Fenced backyard, pet friendly with concrete patio. 2 car garage located off of kitchen with washer/dryer connections. Call to make an appointment!



(RLNE4995698)