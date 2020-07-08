All apartments in Galveston
3306 Antilles Drive

3306 Antilles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3306 Antilles Avenue, Galveston, TX 77551
Lake Madeline

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Lovely 3/2.5 Town Home near the Beach - Lovely three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in the Caribbean Town Home Association located just off of seawall and 75th Street.
The unit has a large front and back patio and a two car garage. There is newly installed carpet in all the bedrooms. Kitchen is large with a dine-in eating area and includes all stainless steel appliance. Formal dining, large living room. All Bedrooms are upstairs. Washer and Dryer hookups are available for tenant use. Lots of closets and storage throughout the unit. Lots of natural light throughout the unit.
Tenant responsible for all utilities, electricity and cable/internet. Water is included.
Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Pet deposit will be determined by type, breed, and weight.

(RLNE5488347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Antilles Drive have any available units?
3306 Antilles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 3306 Antilles Drive have?
Some of 3306 Antilles Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Antilles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Antilles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Antilles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 Antilles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3306 Antilles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3306 Antilles Drive offers parking.
Does 3306 Antilles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 Antilles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Antilles Drive have a pool?
No, 3306 Antilles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Antilles Drive have accessible units?
No, 3306 Antilles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Antilles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 Antilles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3306 Antilles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3306 Antilles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

