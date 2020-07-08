3306 Antilles Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel internet access

Lovely 3/2.5 Town Home near the Beach - Lovely three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in the Caribbean Town Home Association located just off of seawall and 75th Street.

The unit has a large front and back patio and a two car garage. There is newly installed carpet in all the bedrooms. Kitchen is large with a dine-in eating area and includes all stainless steel appliance. Formal dining, large living room. All Bedrooms are upstairs. Washer and Dryer hookups are available for tenant use. Lots of closets and storage throughout the unit. Lots of natural light throughout the unit.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, electricity and cable/internet. Water is included.

Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Pet deposit will be determined by type, breed, and weight.



(RLNE5488347)