3128 Orleans Place

Hidden gem situated on a corner lot! This spacious 2,012 sq ft townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath and a 2 car attached garage. The open living area features cathedral ceilings w/ amazing wood paneling and a wood burning fireplace. Extra room off the living area could be easily converted into a 3rd bedroom or used as an office or library. Back den area was also used as the dining area. Master bedroom with an attached bath, walk-in shower, 2 closet areas. Second bedroom, bathroom and utility room are located on the other side of the home. Side patio is completely fence to provide privacy. Monthly maintenance fee includes common grounds, water, sewer and refuse. Common areas offer a arbor with tables, parking lot, sprinkler systems.