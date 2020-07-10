All apartments in Galveston
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:12 AM

3128 Orleans Place

3128 Orleans Place · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Orleans Place, Galveston, TX 77551
Lake Madeline

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hidden gem situated on a corner lot! This spacious 2,012 sq ft townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath and a 2 car attached garage. The open living area features cathedral ceilings w/ amazing wood paneling and a wood burning fireplace. Extra room off the living area could be easily converted into a 3rd bedroom or used as an office or library. Back den area was also used as the dining area. Master bedroom with an attached bath, walk-in shower, 2 closet areas. Second bedroom, bathroom and utility room are located on the other side of the home. Side patio is completely fence to provide privacy. Monthly maintenance fee includes common grounds, water, sewer and refuse. Common areas offer a arbor with tables, parking lot, sprinkler systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

