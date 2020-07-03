All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 2216 59th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
2216 59th Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:37 AM

2216 59th Street

2216 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2216 59th Street, Galveston, TX 77551
Bayou Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean, freshly updated. Small unit with two bedrooms, 1 bath. Corner lot with convenient access to Heards Ln. and 61st St. Landlord includes lawn maintenance and water with lease. Den is open to small kitchen with washer/dryer connections. Bathroom updated with tile floors, tub with shower. Front porch is small and covered with small yard/grassy area for some outdoor space. One car attached garage. Approval requ'd with $40 application fee and credit/background checks, good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 59th Street have any available units?
2216 59th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 2216 59th Street have?
Some of 2216 59th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2216 59th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 59th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2216 59th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 2216 59th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2216 59th Street offers parking.
Does 2216 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 59th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 59th Street have a pool?
No, 2216 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2216 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 2216 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 59th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 59th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 59th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St
Galveston, TX 77550
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd
Galveston, TX 77550
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr
Galveston, TX 77551
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551

Similar Pages

Galveston 1 BedroomsGalveston 2 Bedrooms
Galveston Apartments with ParkingGalveston Cheap Places
Galveston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX
Richmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston College
University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine