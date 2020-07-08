All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1

2115 47th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2115 47th St, Galveston, TX 77551
Lasker Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, location, location! Great unit close enough to walk to the beach. Close to schools and historic homes that make Galveston beautiful. Hurry this won't last long! Washer/dryer units are located in back of the property in a small building.

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: ptde52qr4rm4nc1q

(RLNE5855951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 have any available units?
2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 have?
Some of 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Marina
210 Strand St
Galveston, TX 77550
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St
Galveston, TX 77550
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd
Galveston, TX 77550
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr
Galveston, TX 77551
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N
Galveston, TX 77550

Similar Pages

Galveston 1 BedroomsGalveston 2 Bedrooms
Galveston Apartments with ParkingGalveston Cheap Places
Galveston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX
Richmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston College
University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine