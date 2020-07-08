2115 47th St Apt 1 Apt 1

Amenities
Location, location, location! Great unit close enough to walk to the beach. Close to schools and historic homes that make Galveston beautiful. Hurry this won't last long! Washer/dryer units are located in back of the property in a small building.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
unitId: ptde52qr4rm4nc1q
(RLNE5855951)