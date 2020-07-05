1611 Campbell

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 2 beds/2 baths for rent - Home ready for immediate occupancy! Super clean well kept 2 bedrooms 2 baths. Central ac/heat. Very large rooms. Fireplace. Fenced yard with a 1 car garage and an additional room that could be a full workshop area. Washer/dryer connections in the house. Close to schools and shopping. Distance Google maps: 4.4 miles to UTMB, 3.1 miles to A&M, 1.6 miles to Galveston College. Detached garage. Distance Google maps: 4.4 miles to UTMB, 3.1 miles to A&M, 1.6 miles to Galveston College.



(RLNE2794179)