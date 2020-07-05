All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 1611 Campbell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
1611 Campbell
Last updated July 5 2020 at 9:50 AM

1611 Campbell

1611 Campbell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1611 Campbell Lane, Galveston, TX 77551
Bayou Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2 beds/2 baths for rent - Home ready for immediate occupancy! Super clean well kept 2 bedrooms 2 baths. Central ac/heat. Very large rooms. Fireplace. Fenced yard with a 1 car garage and an additional room that could be a full workshop area. Washer/dryer connections in the house. Close to schools and shopping. Distance Google maps: 4.4 miles to UTMB, 3.1 miles to A&M, 1.6 miles to Galveston College. Detached garage. Distance Google maps: 4.4 miles to UTMB, 3.1 miles to A&M, 1.6 miles to Galveston College.

(RLNE2794179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Campbell have any available units?
1611 Campbell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 1611 Campbell have?
Some of 1611 Campbell's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Campbell currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Campbell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Campbell pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Campbell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 1611 Campbell offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Campbell offers parking.
Does 1611 Campbell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Campbell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Campbell have a pool?
No, 1611 Campbell does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Campbell have accessible units?
No, 1611 Campbell does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Campbell have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Campbell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Campbell have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1611 Campbell has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Marina
210 Strand St
Galveston, TX 77550
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St
Galveston, TX 77550
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd
Galveston, TX 77550
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr
Galveston, TX 77551
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N
Galveston, TX 77550

Similar Pages

Galveston 1 BedroomsGalveston 2 Bedrooms
Galveston Apartments with ParkingGalveston Cheap Places
Galveston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX
Richmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston College
University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine