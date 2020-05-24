125 San Antonio St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Historic landmark Meinhardt-Pfeil home. Classic 2 story limestone rock residence built in 1850 on a central, deep corner lot. In 1926 part of living area was used as Blacksmith shop and later the owner opened a soda water factory here. Prime location - one block off Main St and Marktplatz. Gingerbread trim on front porch, hIgh pressed ceilings, long leaf pine flooring, open plan kitchen with saltillo tile. 3 upstairs bedrooms and 2 bathrooms inside with outside attached guest room with full, renovated bathroom. Wooden storage shed and garage.