125 San Antonio St
Last updated May 24 2020 at 8:53 PM

125 San Antonio St

125 West San Antonio Street · (830) 499-9910
125 West San Antonio Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
Historic landmark Meinhardt-Pfeil home. Classic 2 story limestone rock residence built in 1850 on a central, deep corner lot. In 1926 part of living area was used as Blacksmith shop and later the owner opened a soda water factory here. Prime location - one block off Main St and Marktplatz. Gingerbread trim on front porch, hIgh pressed ceilings, long leaf pine flooring, open plan kitchen with saltillo tile. 3 upstairs bedrooms and 2 bathrooms inside with outside attached guest room with full, renovated bathroom. Wooden storage shed and garage.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

