Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool

Spacious 3 bedroom home with a new roof, new appliances, new carpet and freshly painted. Oversize master suite on the first floor. Ceramic tile in the entry and kitchen. Big backyard, enough for a swimming pool. 2nd floor features game room and two spacious bedrooms. Easy access to Highway 6 and West park Tollway.