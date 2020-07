Amenities

FOR LEASE --- $1650.00 Sec. Deposit, $1650.00 per Month. Very cozy home with a open floor plan for entertaining family and friends inside and out. Large den, sequestered Master bedroom and remodeled Master bathroom. Washer and dryer connections. Tile flooring and carpet in three of the bedrooms. Home has been very well maintained and is a very comfortable and easy to care for home. Call today!!