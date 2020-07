Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac lot in the master planned community Westheimer Lakes. Property features an open concept floor plan w/high ceilings & tons of natural lighting. The gourmet island kitchen is perfect for any home chef w/silestone countertops, stained cabinetry & tile diagonal backsplash. Retreat to the peaceful master suite w/ double sinks in vanity, framed mirror & whirlpool tub. Relax in the spacious backyard underneath the covered patio. Call today for a private showing!