Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible game room parking garage

Spacious home offers 5 bedroom, 3.5 baths, gameroom and formal dining room. Oversized tile flooring in all main areas of the first floor. Granite counters, stainless appliances, garage door opener, fireplace, sprinkler system in the front yard. Tons of closets and storage space. Washer, dryer and fridge included. One year or longer lease only, pets considered on a case by case basis. Home is currently occupied through the end of May and will be available for move in early June.