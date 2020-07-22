24218 Mirandola Ln

Amenities

Come fall in love with this Beautiful home in Lakes of Bella Terra that has an open floor plan & 12ft ceilings. Large kitchen with granite counters, recess and pendant lighting over the bar. Breakfast nook with large bay windows to bring in lots of natural light. Nice Formal Dining area, butlers pantry & open to the living room. Hardwood floors in main living space. The master retreat has its own patio area with French Doors. Large master bath with walk in shower and garden tub! Spectacular covered outdoor living area with brick fireplace. Includes a bonus flex room & study. Laundry room with storage cabinets and granite countertop. Installed security system. Energy efficient home, Environments for Living. Lakes of Bella Terra offers 5 miles of walking trails, 2 dog parks, family pool, large recreation center, gym & fishing pond. Stop by and see today!