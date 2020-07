Amenities

Property has Never flooded. Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1-stories with a Pool. Kitchen features Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, with breakfast nook. Updated both bathrooms with brand new granite counter tops. High ceiling, spacious floor plan. Fresh paint, Brand New exterior sidings. Home is completely renovated and ready to move in. Beautiful Pool for out door entertainment. Easy access to Highway 6, Highway 90 and 59. Schedule for your showing today!