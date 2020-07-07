11223 Oudney Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room parking garage media room

This breathtaking 5 BR, 4.5 bath luxury home is located in one of the countrys most desirable Houston suburbs, within the Aliana master-planned community. The Perry Valencia has an upgraded stucco elevation and 3 car garage. The front patio courtyard has tile flooring and decorative coach lights. The beautiful gourmet kitchen includes a butlers pantry and connects to a huge family room with 2-story ceilings. The main floor, with wooden flooring, has two bedrooms including the master suite with a private bathroom. Upstairs youll find 3 more bedrooms, a fun game room, and a media room. The lease includes all major appliances-- the refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer. The lot size is over 11,000 sq.ft. Also, the generous backyard includes front and back yard sprinklers. Additionally, it has a three-rail cedar privacy fence and gate. It's also located near the Westmoor Clubhouse with 24-hour fitness center, and is adjacent to quiet walking trails, green spaces, and ponds.