Fort Bend County, TX
11223 Oudney Court
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:14 PM

11223 Oudney Court

11223 Oudney Court · No Longer Available
Location

11223 Oudney Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77407

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
This breathtaking 5 BR, 4.5 bath luxury home is located in one of the countrys most desirable Houston suburbs, within the Aliana master-planned community. The Perry Valencia has an upgraded stucco elevation and 3 car garage. The front patio courtyard has tile flooring and decorative coach lights. The beautiful gourmet kitchen includes a butlers pantry and connects to a huge family room with 2-story ceilings. The main floor, with wooden flooring, has two bedrooms including the master suite with a private bathroom. Upstairs youll find 3 more bedrooms, a fun game room, and a media room. The lease includes all major appliances-- the refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer. The lot size is over 11,000 sq.ft. Also, the generous backyard includes front and back yard sprinklers. Additionally, it has a three-rail cedar privacy fence and gate. It's also located near the Westmoor Clubhouse with 24-hour fitness center, and is adjacent to quiet walking trails, green spaces, and ponds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11223 Oudney Court have any available units?
11223 Oudney Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 11223 Oudney Court have?
Some of 11223 Oudney Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11223 Oudney Court currently offering any rent specials?
11223 Oudney Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11223 Oudney Court pet-friendly?
No, 11223 Oudney Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 11223 Oudney Court offer parking?
Yes, 11223 Oudney Court offers parking.
Does 11223 Oudney Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11223 Oudney Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11223 Oudney Court have a pool?
No, 11223 Oudney Court does not have a pool.
Does 11223 Oudney Court have accessible units?
Yes, 11223 Oudney Court has accessible units.
Does 11223 Oudney Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11223 Oudney Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11223 Oudney Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11223 Oudney Court does not have units with air conditioning.
