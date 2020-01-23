307 W 7th Street

Amenities

Unique,Century Old Farmhouse 20 min. from Dallas, 15 min. from 'Hachie, and 7 min. from Red Oak. This 2 story- 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage has been restored and displays all new paint in and out. Refinished hardwoods, granite in kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, newly installed water resistant AquaGuard flooring in Wet Areas and new Pergo in bedrooms & closets. Do not miss this opportunity to participate in small town living on the square while conveniently located to the city. Bonus includes beautiful front porch, 2nd floor balcony and deck, updated fixtures & hardware. The house is also equipped with a modern 200 amp electrical panel and modern wiring, as well as PVC plumbing.