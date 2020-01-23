All apartments in Ferris
307 W 7th Street

307 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

307 West 7th Street, Ferris, TX 75125

Amenities

Unique,Century Old Farmhouse 20 min. from Dallas, 15 min. from 'Hachie, and 7 min. from Red Oak. This 2 story- 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage has been restored and displays all new paint in and out. Refinished hardwoods, granite in kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, newly installed water resistant AquaGuard flooring in Wet Areas and new Pergo in bedrooms & closets. Do not miss this opportunity to participate in small town living on the square while conveniently located to the city. Bonus includes beautiful front porch, 2nd floor balcony and deck, updated fixtures & hardware. The house is also equipped with a modern 200 amp electrical panel and modern wiring, as well as PVC plumbing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 W 7th Street have any available units?
307 W 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferris, TX.
What amenities does 307 W 7th Street have?
Some of 307 W 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 W 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 W 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 W 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 W 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferris.
Does 307 W 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 307 W 7th Street offers parking.
Does 307 W 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 W 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 W 7th Street have a pool?
No, 307 W 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 W 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 307 W 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 W 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 W 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 W 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 W 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

