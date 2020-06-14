Apartment List
/
TX
/
fairview
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Fairview, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fairview renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1477 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Eldorado
40 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
$836
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
12 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,128
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Greens of Mckinney
31 Units Available
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1043 sqft
Magnolia Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas offer the best in Texas living with grilling stations outdoors, a pool, walking trails and green landscaping. Interiors feature glass-tile backsplashes, modern appliances and updated flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1469 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Fairview
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
31 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
67 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
62 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Twin Creeks
19 Units Available
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1262 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. Short-term leases available. Premium interior finishes and ample storage. Resort-style pool, spa and basketball court on-site. Large bark park. Ample closet space and in-unit fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
$
Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Twin Creeks
9 Units Available
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive community features playground, two pools, 24-hour gym, pet park, basketball court and sand volleyball. Close to shops and dining but quiet location. Apartments have bathtubs and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$857
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Many unique features like built-in bookcases, nine-foot ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. Residents have full access to the onsite gym and pool. Locate close to Highway 75 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom two-tone paint. On-site amenities include a conference room, swimming oasis and billiards table. By US Route 75. Near Twin Creeks Village for convenient shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fairview, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fairview renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Fairview 1 BedroomsFairview 2 BedroomsFairview 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairview 3 BedroomsFairview Accessible ApartmentsFairview Apartments with Balcony
Fairview Apartments with GarageFairview Apartments with GymFairview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFairview Apartments with Parking
Fairview Apartments with PoolFairview Apartments with Washer-DryerFairview Cheap PlacesFairview Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX
Krum, TXHickory Creek, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District