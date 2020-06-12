/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
113 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fairview, TX
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
24 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1105 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
14 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1220 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview
Eldorado
39 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
19 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
11 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
Greens of Mckinney
31 Units Available
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1043 sqft
Magnolia Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas offer the best in Texas living with grilling stations outdoors, a pool, walking trails and green landscaping. Interiors feature glass-tile backsplashes, modern appliances and updated flooring.
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Fairview
21 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1153 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Twin Creeks
11 Units Available
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1180 sqft
Exclusive community features playground, two pools, 24-hour gym, pet park, basketball court and sand volleyball. Close to shops and dining but quiet location. Apartments have bathtubs and fireplaces.
35 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1196 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1130 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom two-tone paint. On-site amenities include a conference room, swimming oasis and billiards table. By US Route 75. Near Twin Creeks Village for convenient shopping.
39 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1158 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
17 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
5 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Stonebridge Ranch
20 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1336 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
35 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1228 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
16 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
884 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
Twin Creeks
21 Units Available
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1020 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. Short-term leases available. Premium interior finishes and ample storage. Resort-style pool, spa and basketball court on-site. Large bark park. Ample closet space and in-unit fireplaces available.
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1215 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
70 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
21 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
976 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
