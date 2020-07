Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage tennis court

WONDERFUL DIFFICULT TO FIND THREE BEDROOM HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE IN HERITAGE RANCH! GREAT OPEN PLAN WITH FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST ROOMS! STUDY AND FORMAL DINING ROOM! HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA AND OVERSIZED BATH AND CLOSET! ENJOY GOLF, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE, WALKING PATHS, AND MORE, LET THE FUN BEGIN!!