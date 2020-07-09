All apartments in Fairview
Last updated December 17 2019 at 3:39 AM

5581 Linhurst Court

5581 Linhurst Court · No Longer Available
Location

5581 Linhurst Court, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful American Legend home surrounded by mature trees-greenbelt in the back and across the street! Fantastic floor plan with game room and additional bedroom and bath up. Hardwood flooring and upgraded lights and cabinets. Open concept kitchen flows in to living space-great for entertaining. Split bedroom set up makes for a private master bedroom with views of the back greenbelt. Study up front is perfect for the home CEO. Back covered porch is ready for relaxation. Very intimate and small neighborhood-this home sits on the culdesac. Lovejoy ISD allows this subdivision to enroll for a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5581 Linhurst Court have any available units?
5581 Linhurst Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 5581 Linhurst Court have?
Some of 5581 Linhurst Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5581 Linhurst Court currently offering any rent specials?
5581 Linhurst Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5581 Linhurst Court pet-friendly?
No, 5581 Linhurst Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 5581 Linhurst Court offer parking?
Yes, 5581 Linhurst Court offers parking.
Does 5581 Linhurst Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5581 Linhurst Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5581 Linhurst Court have a pool?
No, 5581 Linhurst Court does not have a pool.
Does 5581 Linhurst Court have accessible units?
No, 5581 Linhurst Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5581 Linhurst Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5581 Linhurst Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5581 Linhurst Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5581 Linhurst Court does not have units with air conditioning.

