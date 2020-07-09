5581 Linhurst Court

Beautiful American Legend home surrounded by mature trees-greenbelt in the back and across the street! Fantastic floor plan with game room and additional bedroom and bath up. Hardwood flooring and upgraded lights and cabinets. Open concept kitchen flows in to living space-great for entertaining. Split bedroom set up makes for a private master bedroom with views of the back greenbelt. Study up front is perfect for the home CEO. Back covered porch is ready for relaxation. Very intimate and small neighborhood-this home sits on the culdesac. Lovejoy ISD allows this subdivision to enroll for a fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
