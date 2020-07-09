All apartments in Fairview
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM

5397 Conestoga Drive

5397 Conestoga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5397 Conestoga Drive, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in the highly desirable Cypress Crossing neighborhood. Chef's delight kitchen features a granite counters, a huge center island, 42 inch cabinets, a built in desk area, and lots of storage space, fridge stays. Downstairs master suite features lots of natural light an attached bathroom with dual sinks and a luxurious custom walk in shower. Backyard features a large covered patio and is great for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a bath, and a huge game room. Beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious downstairs study with French doors, and a large 3 car garage round out the package. Walking distance to parks and conveniently located just a few miles from 75 and 121

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5397 Conestoga Drive have any available units?
5397 Conestoga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 5397 Conestoga Drive have?
Some of 5397 Conestoga Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5397 Conestoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5397 Conestoga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5397 Conestoga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5397 Conestoga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 5397 Conestoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5397 Conestoga Drive offers parking.
Does 5397 Conestoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5397 Conestoga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5397 Conestoga Drive have a pool?
No, 5397 Conestoga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5397 Conestoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 5397 Conestoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5397 Conestoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5397 Conestoga Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5397 Conestoga Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5397 Conestoga Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

