5397 Conestoga Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in the highly desirable Cypress Crossing neighborhood. Chef's delight kitchen features a granite counters, a huge center island, 42 inch cabinets, a built in desk area, and lots of storage space, fridge stays. Downstairs master suite features lots of natural light an attached bathroom with dual sinks and a luxurious custom walk in shower. Backyard features a large covered patio and is great for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a bath, and a huge game room. Beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious downstairs study with French doors, and a large 3 car garage round out the package. Walking distance to parks and conveniently located just a few miles from 75 and 121