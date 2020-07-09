All apartments in Fairview
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:30 PM

5129 Pond Bluff Way

5129 Pond Bluff Way · No Longer Available
Location

5129 Pond Bluff Way, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9f7f5805a ---- 2 story luxury single family home available for immediate move in! 4 bed 2 bath home. Kitchen offers the latest updates, granite counter tops, built in wine rack, double oven, large island which will be the center of attention while you are entertaining family & friends. Fireplace, hardwood flooring, bedrooms are carpeted. Large Master suite with luxury master bath with his & her sinks, jacuzzi tub! Large game room upstairs! Fenced in backyard with patio with plenty of privacy. Private community-(Village of Fairview) walking and biking trails, pond in community. All new appliance to be installed, new carpet, new paint. Quick access to I75 and tollway. 3 miles to Allen Premium Outlets and dining. Schedule your tour today! Pets are accepted case by case. Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 Pond Bluff Way have any available units?
5129 Pond Bluff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 5129 Pond Bluff Way have?
Some of 5129 Pond Bluff Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 Pond Bluff Way currently offering any rent specials?
5129 Pond Bluff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 Pond Bluff Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5129 Pond Bluff Way is pet friendly.
Does 5129 Pond Bluff Way offer parking?
No, 5129 Pond Bluff Way does not offer parking.
Does 5129 Pond Bluff Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5129 Pond Bluff Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 Pond Bluff Way have a pool?
No, 5129 Pond Bluff Way does not have a pool.
Does 5129 Pond Bluff Way have accessible units?
No, 5129 Pond Bluff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 Pond Bluff Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5129 Pond Bluff Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5129 Pond Bluff Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5129 Pond Bluff Way has units with air conditioning.

