5129 Pond Bluff Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9f7f5805a ---- 2 story luxury single family home available for immediate move in! 4 bed 2 bath home. Kitchen offers the latest updates, granite counter tops, built in wine rack, double oven, large island which will be the center of attention while you are entertaining family & friends. Fireplace, hardwood flooring, bedrooms are carpeted. Large Master suite with luxury master bath with his & her sinks, jacuzzi tub! Large game room upstairs! Fenced in backyard with patio with plenty of privacy. Private community-(Village of Fairview) walking and biking trails, pond in community. All new appliance to be installed, new carpet, new paint. Quick access to I75 and tollway. 3 miles to Allen Premium Outlets and dining. Schedule your tour today! Pets are accepted case by case. Washer/Dryer In Unit