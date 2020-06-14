Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

48 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fair Oaks Ranch renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$829
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$883
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Dominion
18 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
36 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
45 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Crownridge of Texas
26 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
150 Medical Drive
150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Dominion
1 Unit Available
23910 W. I-10
23910 Interstate 10 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
719 sqft
Ready to experience the highest standard of hill country living? This amazing community allows for you to experience all the custom design and amenities of a home without all the upkeep! Explore the area's shops such as the Rim and the Shops at La
Results within 10 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
31 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Rogers Ranch
23 Units Available
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1712 sqft
Upgraded apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. Use the on-site conference room, business center and grilling station as needed. Close to Loop 1604 for a smooth commute. By SilverHorn Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
37 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
46 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
199 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
59 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$965
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
26 Units Available
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1107 sqft
Great location, within minutes of San Antonio's best shops and restaurants. Apartments feature granite countertops, crown molding and tile backsplash. Community includes pool, fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1201 sqft
You will love the good life at Savannah Oaks, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near major employers and universities are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
41 Units Available
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1139 sqft
Experience luxury living in a natural setting. Enjoy the charm of the upscale Stone Oak neighborhood in a community designed just for you.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Forest Crest
29 Units Available
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1211 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments offering granite counters, impressive hardwood flooring, unique cabinetry, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities are endless and designed to relax: yoga studio, coffee bar, sparkling pool, 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Friedrich Wilderness
17 Units Available
Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1390 sqft
This pet-friendly property makes everything accessible to residents thanks to its proximity to I-10. There's also an onsite coffee house, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Beautiful units feature fireplaces and have been recently renovated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fair Oaks Ranch renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

