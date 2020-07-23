Apartment List
102 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Everman, TX

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Everman offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute f... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Four Seasons at Clear Creek
1500 Four Seasons Ln, Everman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$845
892 sqft
Perfectly nestled within a quiet, rural location, providing access to every imaginable convenience. Within minutes residents can hop on 35W or 20, and be on their way to downtown Fort Worth, Crowley and more.
Results within 5 miles of Everman
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
21 Units Available
The Parks of Deer Creek
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
929 sqft
Spacious homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Enjoy a volleyball court, dog park and playground on-site. Easy access to I-35W. Just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
999 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Southland Terrace
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
892 sqft
Suburban-living just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Our 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes boast fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer connections, window coverings and more. Serenity or activity, Woodmont residents have their choice!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
12 Units Available
Hallmark-Camelot
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
913 sqft
Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 29 at 02:22 PM
10 Units Available
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$961
986 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Sycamore Center Villas brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Results within 10 miles of Everman
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
54 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
70 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
25 Units Available
Overton South
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1047 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
33 Units Available
River Park
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Woodhaven
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1012 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with stylish designs, spacious floor plans and modern fixtures. Quiet community features a business center, fitness center, clubhouse and other social areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
978 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
53 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1203 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
928 sqft
Two pools with sundecks, spa. ADA modified community. Numerous closets throughout every home including pantries, linen closets, walk-in closets. Immediate access to Veterans Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1107 sqft
Welcome to Summercrest! Our community is nestled in Burleson and features well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1173 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1157 sqft
LEED Silver certified community. Gorgeous swimming pool with sun shelf, cabana and grills. Nine-foot ceilings and arched doorways, open living space. Less than a mile to Sundance Square.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
37 Units Available
City View
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1060 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
38 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$965
1012 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
18 Units Available
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1000 sqft
Luxurious community featuring pool, BBQ area and gym. Great location, close to DFA's major thoroughfares. Apartments include air conditioning, breakfast bar, private patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
15 Units Available
Overton South
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
978 sqft
We are in a prime location, walking distance to grocery and retail stores as well as multiple restaurants. We are just minutes from downtown with close access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
14 Units Available
Ryanwood
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$870
919 sqft
Welcome to Chaparral Apartments! We are glad to announce that we are under new ownership and will offer stylishly upgraded apartment homes. Our community is in the Ryanwood area in Fort Worth, Texas.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Everman, TX

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Everman offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Everman offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Everman. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

