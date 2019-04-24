All apartments in Everman
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:39 PM

204 Heather Lane

204 Heather Lane · No Longer Available
Location

204 Heather Lane, Everman, TX 76140

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Great location and neighborhood. This is amazing 4 bedroom house has had many recent updates. With new wood-look vinyl, carpet and two-tone paint throughout, you will fall in love. The spacious kitchen features new black appliances and countertops. The exterior has also had a makeover with new paint,flowers and sod. An oversized backyard will be perfect for any family gathering. This home is a must see. Contact Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457 for more information. To schedule a tour please go to www.renterswarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

